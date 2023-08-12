FDA seals two illegal housing societies

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing societies and demolished their structures.
According to a spokesperson for the authority, Estate Officer FDA Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of various housing schemes and found two colonies including Gold Block of Sitara Park City in Chak No 215-RB and Lyallpur Avenue Extension SS Avenue in Chak No 227-RB illegal as their owners had developed the schemes without permission and completing codal requirements.
The FDA enforcement team sealed the colonies besides demolishing their structures and boundary walls. Further action against their developers was under progress, the spokesperson added.
7 WASA OFFICIALS SUSPENDED OVER NEGLIGENCE
The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Amir Aziz suspended two assistant directors, a sub-engineer and two sewer supervisors over negligence, here on Friday. The officers and staff were suspended over failure to redress complaints received at the customer public relations centre. The MD had issued directions for redressing all complaints received at the centre within 24 hours.
The suspended officers included Assistant Director Samanabad Sub-Division Operations East, Assistant Director Sitara Colony Centre Samanabad Sub-Division Operations East and Sub-Engineer Shamsabad Sub-Division Operations East.
The sewer supervisors posted at Sitara Colony Centre Samanabad Sub-Division O&M, and Shamasabad O&M Operations East were also suspended.
MAN KILLED AS TRUCK OVERTURNED
A loaded truck overturned near Khurrianwala which left a peddler dead on the spot on Friday. Rescue-1122 sources said that a truck loaded with maize was overturned on a peddler some 3-km away from Khurrianwala towards Jarranwala Road.
The deceased was later identified as Barkat Ali, 65, resident of Chak 205-RB, while truck driver Irshad suffered critical injuries.
The rescue team shifted the injured to Rafique Shaheed Hospital, Faisalabad, while the body was handed over to police.