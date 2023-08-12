FDA seals two illegal housing societies

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing societies and de­molished their structures.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, Estate Officer FDA Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of various housing schemes and found two colonies including Gold Block of Sitara Park City in Chak No 215-RB and Lyallpur Avenue Extension SS Avenue in Chak No 227-RB il­legal as their owners had devel­oped the schemes without per­mission and completing codal requirements.

The FDA enforcement team sealed the colonies besides demol­ishing their structures and bound­ary walls. Further action against their developers was under prog­ress, the spokesperson added.

7 WASA OFFICIALS SUSPENDED OVER NEGLIGENCE

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Direc­tor (MD) Amir Aziz suspended two assistant directors, a sub-engineer and two sewer super­visors over negligence, here on Friday. The officers and staff were suspended over failure to redress complaints received at the cus­tomer public relations centre. The MD had issued directions for re­dressing all complaints received at the centre within 24 hours.

The suspended officers includ­ed Assistant Director Samanabad Sub-Division Operations East, Assistant Director Sitara Colony Centre Samanabad Sub-Division Operations East and Sub-Engi­neer Shamsabad Sub-Division Operations East.

The sewer supervisors post­ed at Sitara Colony Centre Sa­manabad Sub-Division O&M, and Shamasabad O&M Operations East were also suspended.

MAN KILLED AS TRUCK OVERTURNED

A loaded truck overturned near Khurrianwala which left a peddler dead on the spot on Fri­day. Rescue-1122 sources said that a truck loaded with maize was overturned on a peddler some 3-km away from Khurrian­wala towards Jarranwala Road.

The deceased was later identi­fied as Barkat Ali, 65, resident of Chak 205-RB, while truck driver Irshad suffered critical injuries.

The rescue team shifted the injured to Rafique Shaheed Hos­pital, Faisalabad, while the body was handed over to police.