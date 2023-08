SIALKOT - Five persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity directly from the main transmission lines and through me­tre tempering in the district.

According to details, on a report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) GEPCO, Mu­radpur police detained Hassan Kazmi from Ratian Syedan, Adnan from Ugoki police station precincts, Shamas Mush­taq from Bombanwala police station area, Talha Adnan from the jurisdiction of Sambrial and Mohsin Ali from Bho­palwala for stealing electricity.