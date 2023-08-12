Saturday, August 12, 2023
Five-year tenure was difficult but we survived despite all the hindrances: Murad Ali Shah

August 12, 2023
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his five year tenure was very difficult but the provincial government managed to survive despite all the hindrances.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) created many problems for the provincial government but still we survived and completed our five year tenure.

“I’ll remain the Chief Minister for next three days constitutionally till the appointment of caretaker CM,” he said.

He added that the consultation process with the opposition has been started for the appointment of caretaker CM. The parliamentary committee would also be given three days and then the matter would land with the Election Commission if no consensus is made between the government and opposition.

He was of the view that the appointment of caretaker chief minister was made with consensus in 2013 and 2018.

According to Shah, undemocratic attitude was seen after 2018 when attempts were made to halt the speech of CM in Sindh Assembly.

Lashing out at the PTI, he said that the CM wasn’t even informed when Prime Minister used to visit Karachi at that time.

“The PTI Chairman had disowned the Sindh province during his tenure as prime minister,” he said.

