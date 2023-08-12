Former IGP’s brother found shot dead after abduction

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Former Inspector General of Police Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud’s brother, Malik Ghulam Habib Mehsud was shot dead after be­ing kidnapped. While sharing details, District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed told reporters in a press conference that four unknown assailants riding on two motorcycles kidnapped Malik Ghu­lam Habib and later killed him. Shortly after the incident, a police vehicle of SHO Gomal was going on a road when they spotted motorcyclists speedi­ly heading on a dust road to a main road.

The cops got suspicious and tried to stop one of the motorcycles on which two assailants were whisking away Malik Gulam Habib but they sped up instead. As policemen started chasing them, the pillion rider opened fire on the police party and five bullets pierced into the vehicle. However, the policemen remained unhurt.

The police also retaliated and injured one of the terrorists and started a search in their pursuit.

In the meanwhile, the SHO sent a message to the control about firing at his vehicle. As soon as the call was received, all the SHOs and other senior police officers available including him rushed to the site. He added that the police were alerted at check posts and the abductors were not in a posi­tion to take Malik Ghulam Habib along with them. Thus, they killed Malik Ghulam Habib and his body was found near Manzai, Jondola road.