Four of a family die as speeding bus hits motorcycle

SARGODHA - Four members of a family were killed when a speeding bus hit their motorcycle near 75-SB vil­lage, situation in the jurisdiction of Sadr police on Friday.

Rescue-1122 sources told me­dia that Ansar, son of Muhammad Ashraf of Chokera, was heading somewhere alongwith his family including his wife Asnraan Bibi (35), his son Amanulllah (10), and his eight-year-old daughter Gulshan on a motorcycle. When they reached near 75-SB village, their motorcycle was hit by pas­senger bus, registration number EA-3859.

They all died on the spot. Res­cue teams and police reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal for­malities.

MARRIAGE HALL SEALED OVER DENGUE LARVAE PRESENCE

The Health Department sealed a marriage hall over the pres­ence of dengue larvae here on Friday.

According to official sources, the team inspected various local­ities of the city and found dengue larvae at the premises of a mar­riage hall.

The team sealed the hall and got registered case against the owner Muhammad Tariq.

BOY KILLED IN COW HORN ATTACK

A starry cow killed a teenager at Comboh Colony, situated in the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police station, here on Friday.

The police said that 14-year-old Ashraf Iqbal was going to his home, when all of sudden a stray cow attacked him with her horns and killed him.

EIGHT FARMERS BOOKED OVER WATER THEFT

An irrigation task-force team caught eight farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the teams of the Irrigation De­partment conducted raids in various areas of the districts including Ghilapur, Bhabrah vil­lages and caught Aslam, Habib, Umar Hayyat, Faheem, Nawaz and others who were stealing water from canals.

On the report of the irrigation team, police registered cases against the water pilferers.