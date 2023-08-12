Fresh monsoon rains spell likely on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department (PMD) Fri­day forecast rain-wind-thun­dershower at various parts of the country from August 13 (night) till August 16. Ac­cording to the synoptic sit­uation, moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper parts of the country. A west­erly wave was also likely to enter in various parts of the country on August 13. Un­der the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thun­dershower with few moder­ate to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hat­tian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhano­ti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, As­tore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hun­za, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakw­al, Jhelum, Mandi Bahaud­din, Hafizabad, Gujranwa­la, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupu­ra, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Pe­shawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from August 13 (evening/night) to August 16 with occasional gaps.