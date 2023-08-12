Fresh monsoon rains spell likely on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain-wind-thundershower at various parts of the country from August 13 (night) till August 16. According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave was also likely to enter in various parts of the country on August 13. Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from August 13 (evening/night) to August 16 with occasional gaps.