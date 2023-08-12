Saturday, August 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Funeral prayer of policeman martyred by firing of robbers offered

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The funeral prayer of a martyred cop Ghulam, who was killed by the firing of unidentified robbers, was offered at Police Headquarters Garden South on Friday. The funeral prayer was attended by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Sindh Secretary Home, Additional IGP - Karachi, Zonal DIGPs Karachi, other senior police officers of Karachi district, family members, relatives and neighbours of the martyred.
The IGP and other officers on the occasion expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family of the martyred police constable and paid tribute to his services to the department. Ghulam Nabi Memon instructed the police officers present on the occasion to complete all the necessary and legal documentation regarding the departmental privileges for the heirs of the martyr. He assured the heirs whole of the department of Sindh Police stand with th in this hour of sorrow. Police constable Ghulam Muhammad embraced martyrdom in an encounter with street criminals at Abul Hassan Isfahani Road within the limits of Mubina Town police station. During the encounter, another cop Umair was also injured while a street criminal was also captured in injured condition.

Cartoon

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1691733111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023