Saturday, August 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

GCU honours Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif with Lifetime Achievement Award

GCU honours Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif with Lifetime Achievement Award
2:08 PM | August 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore

Former army chief and current head of the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) General (retd) Raheel Sharif has been honoured with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by Government College University (GCU), Lahore.

The award was presented by Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, the Vice-Chancellor of GC University Lahore to the former army chief. Addressing the students, General Sharif stressed upon the value of three pillars in one’s life – character, courage, and competence.

Dr Zaidi praised General Sharif, noting that he was a shining example of a student who made his alma mater proud.

Reflecting on his life and experiences, General Sharif shared stories of his family’s deep-rooted connection with the GC University. He told about his older brother, Major Shabbir Sharif, a soldier remembered for his courage and sacrifice. General Sharif’s contributions to the fight against terrorism were highlighted at the event.

Serving as the country’s ninth Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from 2013 to 2016, he led major anti-terrorism operations, including Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan, which wiped out terrorists, thereby stabilizing the country.

Pakistan, Afghanistan urged to break stalemate on issue of TTP

After retirement, General Sharif took over as the head of the multinational alliance IMCTC in 2017, a position he still holds today. He represents 42 countries in the fight for global peace and security.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1691815503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023