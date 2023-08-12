Hot, humid weather with isolated rain likely in KP

Peshawar - On Friday, the Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar issued its forecast, indicating that most parts of the province can expect predominantly hot, humid, and partly cloudy conditions. However, there is a possibility of isolated rain-thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in certain areas. These areas include Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, and Kohat districts.

Over the past 24 hours, the majority of districts in the province experienced hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather. However, scattered instances of rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds were observed in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Peshawar, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, and Bannu districts.