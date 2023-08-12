Housing secretary visits Layyah to inspect Rs121m sewerage scheme

MULTAN - South Punjab Housing Sec¬retary Qaisar Saleem paid a visit to Layyah district on Friday to inspect a sewerage scheme under execution at a cost of Rs121 million there. Accompanying Deputy Secretary Zahid Iqbal and executive engineer Layyah, Qaisar Saleem ordered the completion of the scheme on time maintaining trans¬parency and quality, accord¬ing to an official statement issued here. The housing secre¬tary said that the scheme would benefit a larger seg¬ment of the population in Layyah and added that work on disposal and con¬crete tiles pavement was also in progress. He said that the govern¬ment was busy meeting the basic necessities of the people of all areas of south Punjab and the provision of clean drinking water and sewerage system was a top priority.