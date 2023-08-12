Saturday, August 12, 2023
IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief’s plea for shifting him to Adiala Jail from Attock

August 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment, ob­serving that it would pass an ap­propriate order in an appeal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman seeking his shifting from the District Jail Attock to the Cen­tral Jail Adiala. Chief Justice Aam­er Farooq reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from respon­dents in the said case.

During the course of proceed­ings, the chief justice remarked that the petitioner was of the view that the trial court had sent him to the Adiala Jail but he was lodged in the Attock Jail. Assistant Ad­vocate General Punjab Rao Shau­kat produced the notification re­garding shifting of the convict to the Attock Jail, saying reasons were mentioned about the action. To the court’s query, he said that a lawyer of PTI chairman had al­ready met him on August 7 to take his signatures on the power of at­torney and other documents. 

The court questioned whether a lawyer could meet his client only for his taking signatures on doc­ument. Rejecting the requests to visit the prisoner could fall under contempt of court, he added. Rao Shaukat said the jail administration had permitted the lawyer to visit Imran Khan on August 7, but they reached late on August 8 and 9. 

The petitioner’s counsel Sher Afzal Marawat argued that the law­yers were being humiliated in the matter of meeting their client. 

The chief justice observed that the PTI chief was a former prime minis­ter and leader of a big political par­ty, and at the same time he was con­victed, and “we have to move while keeping in mind all of this together”.

