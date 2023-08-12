In his farewell address, CM Murad says PPP ready for general elections

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over his farewell cabinet meeting at CM House said that he, his cabinet members, and all the MPAs of his party were going back to the people with dignity and respect because they stood by them at a difficult time and served them to the best of their abilities.

The meeting was attended by all the ministers, advisors, special assistants, coordinators, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, and others.

He said that at the start of his government tenure in 2018, the federal government [PTI] was not ready to cooperate and tried to destabilize the PPP government in Sindh. He further said that under the guidance of former President Asif Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he kept serving our people steadfastly.

Murad Shah said that conspiracies from the federal government were still in progress when the fatal pandemic - COVId-19 hit hard. “It created a wave of fear and insecurity among the people,” he said and added that his government took concrete steps to face the situation and save the people. He said that the province was still surviving the COVID losses when the floods of 2022 swept almost across the province. “I had almost lost hope to drain out such a deluge of the water but the cabinet members, party workers, and the leadership supported him and finally the water was disposed of, and wheat crops were sown,” he said. Murad Shah said that they have harvested the bumper crop and achieved more than their requirement and now a record cotton crop is being reaped. “We all - the party leadership, ministers, advisors, special assistants, coordinators, MPAs, and party workers remained shoulder by shoulder with the flood-affected people,” he said and added that the houses destroyed by the floods were being reconstructed along with giving the title of the land to the affected people. Mr Shah said we were going back to our people with respect, dignity, and a feeling of] satisfaction that we served the people. The chief minister thanked his cabinet members, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and former chief secretary Syed Mumtaz Shah for their support and cooperation. He also thanked the secretaries, heads of provincial government institutions, staff of the CM House, and everyone who worked with him during his tenure.

The provincial cabinet members lauded the chief minister for his performance, his resolute stand to protect the rights of the people of Sindh, and his support to them when they were harassed by the NAB and other institutions at the hands of the federal government of PTI. Every member of the cabinet paid rich tribute to the chief minister for his services.

The Cabinet decided to impose a ban on recruitment, except for the recruitment process being carried out by the Sindh Public Service Commission and necessary recruitment in the developed project launched with the assistance of donor agencies. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chief minister posed for a group photo with his cabinet members.