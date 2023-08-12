Saturday, August 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Indian troops targeting youth in IIOJK to suppress Kashmiris' struggle: Report

Indian troops targeting youth in IIOJK to suppress Kashmiris' struggle: Report
Web Desk
5:18 PM | August 12, 2023
International

Indian troops are openly targeting innocent youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to suppress Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle.

A report released on the occasion of International Youth Day, said youth in the occupied territory are being targeted, killed and arrested during cordon and search operations by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel on a daily basis.

The report said Indian troops had intensified extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth since 5th August 2019 when Modi-led government repealed the special status of IIOJK.

Tags:

Web Desk

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1691815503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023