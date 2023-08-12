Indian troops targeting youth in IIOJK to suppress Kashmiris' struggle: Report

Indian troops are openly targeting innocent youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to suppress Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle.

A report released on the occasion of International Youth Day, said youth in the occupied territory are being targeted, killed and arrested during cordon and search operations by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel on a daily basis.

The report said Indian troops had intensified extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth since 5th August 2019 when Modi-led government repealed the special status of IIOJK.