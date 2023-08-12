Jinnah House  

Quaid-e-Azam was a very successful lawyer and a man of taste, who owned luxurious houses in Bombay, Delhi, Karachi and one in Lahore, located in Lahore Cantonment. It must be mentioned here, that there were two houses (No 43 and 54), adjacent to each other, spread over many acres, and only Jinnah’s property became an issue. In a notification dated August, 17, 1944, the Punjab Government appointed GD Khosla, ICS, District and Sessions Judge Lahore as an arbitrator to determine the amount of compensation payable to the owner of House no 53.

Shortly after publication of this notification Mr. Khosla proceeded on short leave for 20 days from 02/09/44 to 10/10/44 and was promoted as judge in Lahore High Court. The Raj understood the sensitivity of the matter and finally appointed a Muslim ICS officer as DSJ Lahore on 1st February 1945, who ordered acquisition under Defense of India Act on 12May 1945. The title of ownership of the house, however remained in the name of Jinnah. When Ayub Khan took over in 1958, and Fatima Jinnah wanted possession, they changed the title of ownership and forced a compensation, depriving Quaid’s legal heirs of their right of inheritance.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.