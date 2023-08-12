Saturday, August 12, 2023
ATC extends Khadija Shah’s judicial remand in Jinnah house attack case
Web Desk
1:20 PM | August 12, 2023
 An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah, and others in the Jinnah House attack case.

Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed and others were presented before the ATC judge after their judicial remand expired today. The court while extending their judicial remand for 14 more days, ordered police to present the accused again on August 26.

Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand.

Police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case following May 9 protests.

Shah had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.

