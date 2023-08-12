LDA demolishes illegal structures

LAHORE - The La­hore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished several illegal constructions in an operation against un­lawful commercial usage in Evenue I and Jubilee Town.

On directions of Lahore Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the operation was conducted by Director Town Planning Fayyaz Ali, under the super­vision of Additional DG Hous­ing Capt. (R) Shahmir Akbar, and sealed numerous prop­erties. A marble store, other private buildings and schools were partially demolished while the teams also sealed Plot No. 43 Block C1, Plot No. 48 Block C1 and Plot No. 44 Block M in Evenue I. In Jubi­lee Town, Plot No. 208 Block F, Plot No. 99, Block B, Plot No. 310 Block A, Plot No. 257 Block E, Plot No. 543 Block A and Plot No. 581 were also partially demolished.