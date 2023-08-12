LHC suspends transfer orders of prosecutors

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspend­ed a notification for transfer of 100 prosecutors to other districts. Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders on a petition filed by aggrieved prosecutors challenging a notification issued by the secretary prosecution Punjab for their transfer. The court also sought reply from the respondents to the pe­tition, on the next date of hearing.

The petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that the secretary prosecution Punjab had trans­ferred 70 female prosecutors and others to differ­ent districts in violation of the transfer policy. He submitted that the prosecutor general Punjab had lawful authority for posting and transfer of prose­cutors whereas the secretary was not empowered to issue such orders. He pleaded with the court to set aside the impugned notification.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sus­pended the impugned notification and sought a reply from respondents.