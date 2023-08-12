LHC to hear Punjab govt's appeal against Parvez Elahi on Aug 15

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday fixed for hearing the appeal of the Punjab government challenging acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhary Parvez Elahi in two corruption cases.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed of the LHC would take up the case on August 15.

The Punjab government had made Chaudhary Parvez Elahi and the relevant court as respondents in the appeal, and submitted that the PTI president was involved in corruption as he, being the chief executive of the province, misused his powers and authority.

The government in its appeal also alleged that Parvez Elahi got kickbacks from the construction of the roads.

It argued that the accused was produced before a judicial magistrate to secure his physical remand but the magistrate instead of hearing the point of view of the prosecution ignored the facts and discharged him from the corruption cases.