Saturday, August 12, 2023
Mayor thanks PPP leadership for approval of Rs1.4b to pay arrears to ex-employees of KMC

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab thanked People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for approving Rs1.4 billion special grant to pay the arrears of the retired employees of KMC and a 50 percent increase in the Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) share as in other districts of Karachi. The Mayor Karachi said that disbursement of salaries of all KMC employees along with increase from July 01 has been started. He said that previously KMC received 269.646 million rupees in OZT from the Sindh government and now like other district with 50 percent increase KMC will get Rs 134.823 million increase in this head. KMC use to get Rs281.437 million in the head of pension from the Sindh government and a special grant of Rs650 million.
The Mayor said salaries of KMC employees will be paid on time with 50 percent increase in OZT share whereas through a special grant, there will be considerable help in paying the arrears of the retired municipal employees. Other problems of the KMC employees will also be solved by the leadership of the People’s Party.
He said that KMC officers and other employees should work with good intentions for the improvement and development of Karachi.  Sindh government is taking all possible measures, and the problems of the local bodies are also being solved so that these bodies can provide better facilities to the citizens at the lower level, he added. 
He said that revenue departments of KMC must achieve the targets given in the budget so that the revenue of the institution could increase and serve the city in a better way through financial stability. He said that the leadership of the People’s Party has worked on several projects to develop the infrastructure of Karachi.

OUR STAFF REPORT

