Merged areas’ police end polio duty boycott

Peshawar - Following a successful round of dialogue between police officers from settled areas and merged districts, the police in the merged regions have affirmed their commitment to end their boycott and collaborate with the polio teams in carrying out security duties.

According to police sources, a meeting took place on Friday, where officers of varying ranks from the merged districts engaged in discussions with high-ranking officials including IGP KP, Akhtar Hayat Khan, and CCPO, Ashfaq Anwar, to address a range of issues.

During the meeting, police officers representing the merged districts conveyed concerns to the KP police chief regarding several matters. These included matters pertaining to the service structure, the inclusion of children of police martyrs into the police force, and the pension plan for former members of the Khassadar Force from the merged districts.

Additionally, the police officers from the merged districts appealed to IGP KP for the establishment of a committee that would be responsible for reviewing and forwarding recommendations concerning the appointment of kin of fallen forces’ martyrs and other pertinent police-related matters that had been proposed before the amalgamation of tribal districts. The purpose of these recommendations was to prompt action by the provincial government.

In response, the IGP KP announced the formation of a committee, led by the Additional Inspector General Headquarters, tasked with addressing the demands put forth by the police officers from the merged districts. He clarified that the committee’s primary responsibilities would involve gathering comprehensive data regarding the children of police martyrs and subsequently submitting this information to the provincial government for further necessary actions. The committee’s scope would also encompass other pertinent issues concerning the police force.