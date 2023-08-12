Saturday, August 12, 2023
Minority rights fully protected in Pakistan: Giyanchand  

STAFF REPORT
August 12, 2023
KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Giyanchand Essarani, on Friday, said that the rights of minority communities were fully protected in Pakistan and several measures have been taken for their welfare. The minister, in his message on National Day of Minorities, said that the day was celebrated in Pakistan in the light of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s history-making speech on August 11, 1947 and his philosophy of equality. He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto granted equal rights to minority communities living in the country through the constitution of 1973 while government of the Pakistan People’s Party has always taken steps to provide all opportunities to the religious minorities for ensuring their role in the fullest in every field of life.  

