Muzaffargarh DPO suspends four policemen on corruption charges

MUZAFFARGARH - Taking notice of reports regarding the involvement of policemen in corruption, District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar on Fri­day suspended four policemen.

According to police sources, DPO Syed Husnain Haider suspended four constables Saleem Ahmed, Younis, Aqib and Sajid Shah of City and Sadar po­lice stations of Kot Addu. The local media high­lighted the corruption and illegal practices of the constables and reported it to the Syed Husnain.

The officers were allegedly involved in getting monthly from drug peddlers and they were also involved in capturing Iranian oil supplier vehicles and later, released the vehicles after getting cash from the driver. Further investigations were un­derway from the cops, police sources added.

RETIRED RAILWAYS STATION MASTER, 15 OTHERS BOOKED FOR TORTURING CONSTABLE

A retired Station Master among 15 unidentified people were booked for torturing the Railways Po­lice constable.

According to FIR, about 15 to 20 people thrashed Mohammed Ashraf, Railway Police constable, who was deputed for patrolling duty alongwith fellow constable Qurbaan Ali at Mah­mood Kot Railways Station.

As per the statement given to the police, the constable said the accused persons had caught two thieves stealing iron plates red-handedly at the station. While seeing this, the mob asked Muhammad Ashraf to take the thieves along­with him to Railways police station instead the local police station. Upon his refusal, the people among the retired Station Master subjected him to torture. In this way during scuffle, the consta­ble’s uniform was torn off, added the FIR. Mah­mood Court police station registered a case and started the investigation.