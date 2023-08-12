Saturday, August 12, 2023
No freedom  

August 12, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Independence Day of Pakistan is about to come but unfortunately, some patriots are afraid for their life, fearing attacks. It is this reason which restricts the people from celebrating freedom day. The government must make the country secure so that everyone can show their love for the country by celebrating independence day. Last year, an old man who was selling flags in Pakistan was killed because terrorists don’t want unity and peace in the country. 

I request the government to form a special team for the protection of the public on August 14. We have gotten our country after a lot of sacrifices and we have to celebrate this day with enthusiasm. Unfortunately, situations make us feel that we have gotten freedom but we are not having freedom. Therefore, the government has to put attention to this issue so that nationalist must not fear anyone.

ABDUL MALIK RAUF,

Kech.

