No gate fee for entry in parks, KMC tells SHC

KARACHI-In a significant development, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday filed its official response in Sindh High Court (SHC) against the application challenging the collection of fees for entry into city parks. According to the details, a case was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the KMC for the collection of fees for the entry of citizens in the playgrounds and parks originated for the residents.

The corporation clarified that the citizens’ right to free entry to parks and playgrounds is upheld, and no fees are being collected from them, neither under the pretext of entry nor for the purpose of maintenance. The response asserts that citizens continue to enjoy free access to all parks and playgrounds, with no charges levied even for maintenance purposes. As per the reply submitted by KMC, all the tenders for the auction of park entry fees were suspended in June. The court adjourned further hearing till September 12, while simultaneously maintaining the order that prohibits the collection of entry fees from citizens.