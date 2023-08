LAHORE - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz has been re­ported unwell and hos­pitalised for treatment.

Family sources said that Nusrat Shehbaz was undergoing treatment in a private hospital for the last three days. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Lahore from Is­lamabad to visit his wife on Friday. After spending some time with his wife, the prime pinister flew back to the capital as he had to attend important meetings there.