Over 1.2m children vaccinated against polio, 11595 refused

PESHAWAR - During the initial three-day phase of the polio vaccination campaign in high-risk districts of the province, health workers successfully administered polio drops to a total of 1,286,202 children.

The health department has set an ambitious goal of vaccinating over 2.4 million children residing in high-risk districts to safeguard them against the debilitating polio disease. To date, commendable progress has been made with the vaccination of 1,286,202 children across various regions including Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Chitral Lower, Dir Lower, Hangu, Haripur, Kohat, Malakand, Mansehra, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, and North Waziristan.

Regrettably, there have been instances where 11,595 parents and guardians declined to have their children receive the polio vaccination. Among these refusal cases, 6086 were reported in Bannu, 933 in Charsadda, 200 in Hangu, 890 in Kohat, 694 in Nowshera, 2738 in North Waziristan, 1 in Dir Lower, 25 in Haripur, 2 in Mardan, and 26 in Swabi.

The health department remains committed to ensuring the well-being of all children, and steps are in place to address the concerns of 131,427 children who have, so far, missed the vaccination. These children will be covered during the follow-up phase of the campaign.

Furthermore, the health department has outlined an objective of vaccinating more than 800,000 children in Peshawar, with a specific focus on administering IPV shots, thereby enhancing the protective measures against polio.

Your diligence and cooperation in this vital health initiative are greatly appreciated. Together, we can achieve a polio-free future for all children in the region.