Pakistan expresses deep grief over loss of precious lives due to floods in China

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to floods in China. In a statement on Fri­day, Foreign Office Spokes­person Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said our thoughts and sympa­thies are with the affect­ed people and the bereaved families. She said in this dif­ficult time, Pakistan stands ready to provide utmost sup­port and humanitarian assis­tance to China. Mentioning that Pakistan is also confront­ing the adverse impacts of cli­mate change like China, the Spokesperson said Pakistan is ready to work with China to achieve the shared objectives of mitigating climate change, and up-grading the capacity for disaster management and prevention. She expressed the confidence that led by the Chinese leadership, and due to strong will and conviction of the Chinese people, Chi­na would soon surmount this temporary difficulty.