Pakistan thump China to finish fifth in Asian Champions Trophy

CHENNAI - Pakistan hockey team concluded their Asian Hockey Champions Trophy journey at fifth position after handing China a thumping 6-1 defeat on Friday. The Green Shirts started the game on high as they quickly took a 4-0 lead in the first quarter. Although, China, showed some grit and managed to score their solitary goal in the third quarter but the green-shirts eventually pulled them back and scored two more goals to hand them a heavy defeat by a margin of five goals. Pakistan’s Mohammad Ammad and Mohammad Sufyan both scored two goals each, while Hanan Shahid and Abdul Rana each scored one goal. China’s Benhai Chen scored the only goal of the match in the 35th minute through a penalty corner. This was the first time that the Green Shirts failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy since its inception in 2011. The national team was knocked out of the Asian Champions Trophy, after facing a daunting 0-4 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India on Wednesday.