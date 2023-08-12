“In the middle of the journey of our life, I came to myself, in a dark wood, where the direct way was lost.”

–Dante Alighieri

The Nazca Lines are a series of geoglyphs etched into the desert floor of Nazca, Peru. Created by the ancient Nazca culture between 500 BCE and 500 CE, these colossal figures depict various animals, plants, and geometric shapes. The purpose and methods of creating these intricate designs are still shrouded in mystery, fueling speculation about their ceremonial, astronomical, or spiritual significance. The Nazca Lines amaze archaeologists and visitors alike, offering a window into the artistic and spiritual expressions of an ancient civilisation, and standing as a testament to human creativity and ingenuity that has endured for centuries.