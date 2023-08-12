PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz likely to finalise name of caretaker PM today

Today is the last day for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader Raja Riaz to finalise the name of caretaker prime minister. If the name is not finalised, the matter will go to the parliamentary committee.

It has been three days since the National Assembly was dissolved, but it has yet to be decided that who will be the caretaker prime minister. President Dr Arif Alvi has also asked both PM Shehbaz and Opposition leader Raja Riaz to give a consensus name for caretaker prime minister today.

The prime minister made consultations with the allies on Friday night to decide a consensus candidate for the caretaker PM slot. Sharif said that he had spoken to Raja Riaz for appointment of caretaker prime minister and would talk more talks with him today (Saturday).

He also criticised the President and said that it was a pity that the president wrote to him for the appointment of caretaker prime minister. There were eight days for this appointment, he said.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Sharif has supported the idea of contesting election making seat adjustments with the allied parties.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Sharif said the caretaker prime minister would be decided by tonight or tomorrow (Saturday).

He made these remarks while speaking informally to journalists, mentioning that in 16 months, many challenges were faced adding that remaining the PM for the past 16 months was his most difficult political duty.

The PM stressed that the country suffered due to the unwise and negligent nature of the PTI government which affected relations with friendly countries. The chief executive said that the caretaker prime minister's decision will be taken by tonight or tomorrow highlighting it seemed the president was in some hurry to write a letter.

The PM said that if no decision was made in three days, the parliamentary committee will make a decision in three days and failing to do so, the Election Commission would look into the matter while highlighting that consultation with allies would take tonight.

He severely criticised the PTI chairman mentioning the latter was bearing what he did his opposition while completely destabilising relations with foreign governments including United States.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asked the coalition parties in his government to sit together and cosider the possibility of seat adjustment in the upcoming elections.Speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of leaders of allied parties, he said allied parties had their own manifestos and would campaign for their candidates but they should work for seat adjustments in the elections in view of the challenges faced by the country. He said, “I wholly support seat adjustment among the coalition partners. The consultation will continue for seat adjustment in the elections.”