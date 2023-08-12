Police employees children to get higher education, says IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman An­war has said that steps are being taken under a comprehensive strategy to provide opportuni­ties for the children of police employees to get education in the best educational institutions of the country so that they are equipped with the jewel of higher education. In a special message issued to the police force regarding children’s education, IG Punjab said that the bills of all the education expenses of the children of the po­lice force for the last two years have been paid. Punjab has spent that five and a half times more money was spent this year compared to previous years and 300 times more educational scholar­ships were given this year. Advance payment of fees to students is also ongoing, this process will continue INSHAHALLAH. IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar said that MoUs were signed with networks of renowned schools, colleges, higher educational institutions, in which children of martyrs are given free education while various facilities are provided to children of service em­ployees. IG Punjab said that the department will bear the educational expenses of the children of police officers who are enrolled in reputed educational institutions abroad or within the country, the dream of police officers to send their children to study abroad will surely come true. IG Punjab further said that we are providing all pos­sible support for the best education and training of the children of police martyrs and serving em­ployees. For modern education and training of the children of police employees, modern online sa­baq.pk platform has been shared. On this modern educational portal, online and offline lectures are available for every subject of all classes, while the facility of giving exams is available, parents can easily monitor the educational progress of their children, IG Punjab said on Punjab Police’s YouTube channel.