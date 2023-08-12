President approves appointment of Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as Caretaker PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister.

The President approved the appointment under Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution.

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar hails from Qilla Saifullah, Balochistan.

He was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician.

He has worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.

He also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the upper house.

Anwar ul Haq Kakar is widely regarded as a great intellectual in the country.

He holds a Master's degree in Political Science, Sociology and is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan.