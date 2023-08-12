Saturday, August 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab CM unveils plan for massive national flag at liberty chowk

Staff Reporter
August 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has revealed his intentions to erect the most towering and largest national flag at Lib­erty Chowk. Notably, this ambitious endeavor will not incur any expenditure from the government’s cof­fers. Mohsin Naqvi emphati­cally stated that the financial burden of this monumental national flag installation project will be shouldered entirely by the private sector. Should the necessary funds be secured, the groundwork for commencing the construction of this remarkable emblem of patriotism could potentially be laid on August 14.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1691733111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023