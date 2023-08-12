Punjab CM unveils plan for massive national flag at liberty chowk

LAHORE - The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has revealed his intentions to erect the most towering and largest national flag at Lib­erty Chowk. Notably, this ambitious endeavor will not incur any expenditure from the government’s cof­fers. Mohsin Naqvi emphati­cally stated that the financial burden of this monumental national flag installation project will be shouldered entirely by the private sector. Should the necessary funds be secured, the groundwork for commencing the construction of this remarkable emblem of patriotism could potentially be laid on August 14.