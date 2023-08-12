Punjab gears up for spectacular Independence Day celebrations

LAHORE - A meeting was held in the Chief Min­ister’s office under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, in which the arrange­ments for celebrating Independence Day were reviewed. Acting upon direc­tives from the caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, the Independence Day festivities are set to be marked with a blend of grandeur and patriotic fervor, as extensive plans have been finalized for Punjab’s jubilant observance. At night on August 13, a vibrant display of fireworks is scheduled to illuminate the skies. Simultaneously, on the morn­ing of August 14, flag-hoisting ceremo­nies will be held in unison across all divisional and district headquarters throughout Punjab. On the evening of August 14, Milli songs and anthems will be presented to the public in spe­cial events. Renowned singers will perform their art. All government and private buildings will be lit up across the province. National flags will be dis­played at prominent places in all cities. Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform his art in Gaddafi Sta­dium Lahore. Fireworks will be set off at Minar-e-Pakistan and other places. The day will witness a ceremonial flag hoisting at Huzuri Bagh at 8 am, fol­lowed by similar observances at land­marks such as Multan Ghanta Ghar. Firework displays and musical perfor­mances will grace the night in Multan, where the Metro route will also be il­luminated. In the spirit of rejuvenation, the occasion will also see the planting of saplings.Reflecting the luminance of unity and patriotism, the canals of La­hore and Faisalabad will shimmer with the glow of lit lamps on Independence Day. Mohsin Naqvi, the Chief Minister, passionately acknowledged Pakistan’s genesis as a product of immense an­cestral sacrifices, with a reminder that independence was secured through the crossing of rivers of fire and blood by Muslims striving for liberty. Empha­sizing the vibrancy of the celebrations, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed that Punjab’s Independence Day ob­servances are meticulously curated to stand as a remarkable and unparal­leled tribute. The meeting was graced by the presence of notable figures in­cluding Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Advisor to Chief Minister Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, CCPO, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, and Secretaries of various departments including Infor­mation, Higher Education, Schools, Tourism, Sports and Youth Affairs, Pri­mary and Secondary Healthcare, Com­missioner Lahore Division, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board.