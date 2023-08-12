Rupee sheds 90 paisas against dollar  

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed 90-paisa devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs288.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs287.59. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market stood at Rs294.5 and Rs297.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 55 paisas to close at Rs317.25 against the last day’s closing of Rs316.70, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.99, whereas a decrease of 24 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.67 as compared to the last closing of Rs366.91. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 25 paisas and 24 paisas to close at Rs78.54 and Rs76.89 respectively.