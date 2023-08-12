Safe City Command and Control Center conducts survey of 1600 private security cameras

Islamabd-The Technical Team of the Safe City Islamabad Command and Control Center conducted a survey of 1600 private security cameras installed in various areas of Islamabad.

The purpose of the survey was to extend the reach of Islamabad Capital Police from urban to rural areas with the objective of enhancing community policing, which has proven to be effective and supportive for any organization, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

According to the him, in accordance with the special instructions of the CPO Safe City/ Traffic, the technical team surveyed the 1600 private security cameras installed on Coral Chowk, Khanna Pull, Express Highway, Aabpara, Melody, Poly Clinic, G-9 Center, F-10 Center, I-10 Green Belt near Sabzi Mandi, I-16 Center, and G-13 Road in Islamabad, a police public relations officer said.

He said that the aim of the survey was to ensure that the access of Islamabad Capital Police extends to alleys and rural areas in order to enable effective handling and monitoring of incidents or events.

Moreover, private security camera owners were also requested to ensure the proper functioning of their cameras at all times and to provide timely CCTV footage to the police when required in order to assist in crime prevention and investigation.

The citizens expressed satisfaction with the technical team’s survey and pledged to cooperate fully with the police in implementing the provided instructions, he maintained. CPO Safe City/ Traffic emphasized the effectiveness and supportive role of community policing for any organization, highlighting the police’s role as a backbone of public assistance.

They urged citizens to collaborate in eradicating criminal elements and providing strong support to Islamabad Capital Police, he added.