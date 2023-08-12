Secretary Sports inaugurates Parents Tennis Lovers Association Punjab Jr Championship

LAHORE-Shahid Zaman, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, inaugurated the 1st Parents Tennis Lovers Association Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 here at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Friday.

Besides chief guest Shahid Zaman, the other notables present on the occasion were Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, President of Parents Tennis Lovers Association, Chairman Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz), Secretary M Azam Bhatti, Ghulam Shabir Hussain Gill, Ch Khalil, Mudassar Ghafoor, Zia ullah Khan and Faheem Siddiqui.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik has expressed his admiration for the remarkable efforts undertaken by Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman in advancing the realm of tennis within the province. Particularly noteworthy is the initiative to extend the initial one-month High Performance Tennis Training Camp to now span an entire year at the SBP Tennis Academy.

Malik commended Shahid Zaman’s embodiment of true sportsmanship and his visionary approach to fostering sports development throughout Punjab. “The profound impact of such devoted sports enthusiasts holds promising prospects for the evolution of sports within the region, illuminating a bright path ahead.” The parents and avid tennis enthusiasts have also joined in acknowledging the instrumental roles played by Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik in propelling the sport of tennis across Punjab.

In boys U-18 first round, Asad Zaman beat Zain Saeed 8-0, Abdullah Pirzada beat Ahmad Ismail 8-3, Abubakar Khalil beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 8-1, M Sohaan Noor beat Hafiz Imran 6-2, Shamir Dilshad beat Hanzla Anwar 8-5, Hamza Jawad beat Ahmad Raza 8-0 and M Shaheer beat Hassan Ali 8-1. In boys U-16 first round, Zain Saeed beat Hassan Alam 8-1, Abdullah Pirzada beat M Shaheer 8-6 and Abdur Rehman beat Ahmer Ahmad 8-0.

In boys/girls U-14 first round, M Ayan Khan beat Aliyan Ali 6-2. In the boys/girls U-12 first round, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Muaz Shahbaz 7-6, Hajra Suhail beat M Ahsan Bari 6-2, Ayan Shahbaz beat Romail Shahid 6-2, Ohad e Mustafa beat Aimen Rehan 6-1. In the boys/girls U-10 first round, Daniyal Abdullah beat Murtaza Manoo 6-3, Khadija Khalil beat Mustafa Zia 6-1.