Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - The district administration of Abbottabad has decided to enforce Section 144 within the city limits to ensure a peaceful and orderly conduct of the Azadi Parade scheduled for August 13 & 14 at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul.

The stipulations outlined under Section 144 encompass a range of activities, including but not limited to protests, firearm usage, mining and explosives handling, operation of drones and quadcopters, as well as the operation of shops in the vicinity of Ilyasi Gate and PMA Kakul. A formal notification to this effect was issued on Friday.

The deputy commissioner has emphasized the implementation of stringent legal actions against both individuals and groups that choose to disregard these directives. These restrictions will remain effective until Monday.