Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Thursday night killed two terrorists in Balochistan, said the media wing of the military. The security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Mazaband Range area of District Kech, Balochistan on the night of August 10. During the operation, two terrorists were sent to hell and one terrorist got injured besides recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, according to the ISPR. The killed terrorists were involved in targeting of innocent civilians and law-enforcement agencies, it added. The ISPR said the security forces of Pakistan remain committed towards eliminating menace of terrorism and thwart nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan at all costs.