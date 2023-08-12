Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Thurs­day night killed two terrorists in Balochistan, said the me­dia wing of the military. The security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation against terror­ists in Mazaband Range area of District Kech, Ba­lochistan on the night of Au­gust 10. During the oper­ation, two terrorists were sent to hell and one terror­ist got injured besides recov­ery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, according to the ISPR. The killed terror­ists were involved in target­ing of innocent civilians and law-enforcement agencies, it added. The ISPR said the se­curity forces of Pakistan re­main committed towards eliminating menace of terror­ism and thwart nefarious de­signs of the enemies of Paki­stan at all costs.