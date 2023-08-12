Security of all religious places top priority: IG Punjab

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the security of all the religious places including mosques, imambargahs, shrines is the first priority.

The security measures will be improved with the effective use of modern technology and available resources. He expressed these views while meeting a delegation of Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

The delegation led by Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi included Moulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Moulana Syed Ziaullah Shah, Moulana Hafiz Zubair Hassan, Moulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Moulana Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari and Mufti Muhammad Imran Hanafi.

Usman Anwar said that scholars were ensuring the establishment of peace with the cooperation and consultation of religious leaders, community leaders, members of ‘aman’ committees, institutions, and will continue to provide the best security to all religious programs in the future.

IG Punjab said that he was deeply grateful for the cooperation of all the stakeholders, including scholars, aman committees, and religious scholars of all ‘Masaliks’.In view of the upcoming auspicious occasions of the Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri (RA), IG Punjab assured that the best security arrangements will be ensured.

The Ulema thanked the IG Punjab for arranging the foolproof security arrangements across the province during Muharram.