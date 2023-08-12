Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar to be caretaker PM

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar — a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — has been selected as caretaker prime minister, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Saturday.

The decision comes after the second round of consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz, and a summary to this effect has been forwarded to President Arif Alvi.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Riaz said: "We decided that the interim prime minister would be from a smaller province".

He said that Kakar's name was suggested by him which was approved.

The development came after President Dr Arif Alvi wrote a letter to PM Shehbaz, reminding him and the opposition leader to suggest a “suitable person” for the interim premier by August 12 (Saturday).

In a letter to both PM Shehbaz and Riaz, the president informed them that under Article 224A they are supposed to propose a name for interim prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

“As provided in Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly may propose a suitable person for the appointment of care-taker Prime Minister not later than 12th August,” wrote President Alvi.

As per the country's Constitution, if the prime minister and the NA opposition leader fail to agree on the name within three days, the matter goes to the parliamentary committee for the appointment of a caretaker PM.

As per the law, the premier and the opposition leader will send their respective preferences for the coveted post to the parliamentary delegation.

The parliamentary committee will then have to finalise the name of the caretaker prime minister within three days.

However, if the committee also fails to reach a consensus on the name, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will pick the caretaker prime minister within two days from the names proposed by the opposition and the government.