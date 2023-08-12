Shoaib, Inam win titles in Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Tennis

LAHORE - Shoaib Khan and Inam ul Haq emerged victorious in the recent Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Tennis Tournament. Shoaib Khan, Pakistan’s second-ranked player in men’s singles, displayed exceptional skill as he defeated Abdullah Adnan by 6-3, 7-5. In the 55 plus Davis Cupper category, Inam ul Haq secured the title by defeating Syed Iftikhar with a score of 6-3, 6-2. The event was graced by Ikram ul Majeed Sehgal, Chairman of the PATHFINDER Group, who served as the chief guest and presented prizes to the deserving players. Expressing gratitude, Inam ul Haq, the tournament director, thanked the chief guest for his presence and for taking the time to oversee the prize distribution ceremony.