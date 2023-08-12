Sindh Assembly dissolved before completing its five-year tenure

KARACHI - Exactly 27 hours before com­pletion of its five-year con­stitutional term, the Sindh Assembly was dissolved on Friday after Governor Mu­hammad Kamran Khan Tes­sori signed a summary pre­sented by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who himself reached the Governor’s House after attending the very last sitting of the provincial as­sembly’s 15th session. A no­tification has also been issued which read, “As advised by the Chief Minister and in exer­cise of the powers conferred upon me under clause (1) of Article-112 of the Constitu­tion of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, and other provisions enabling me in this behalf I, Muhammad Ka­mran Khan Tessori, Governor of Sindh, hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Friday the 11th day of Au­gust, 2023 at 9:00 pm.”

The constitutional five-year term was completing on Au­gust 12 as the first session of the Sindh Assembly was held on 13th August 2018 with new elected members taking oath following general elections.

Earlier addressing a fare­well sitting, Murad also apol­ogised the lawmakers for dissolving the assembly one day before completion of its five-year tenure. He said that record legislation and works had been done during the five years by the assembly despite the fact that many hindranc­es were created for it by the PTI’s federal government.

“The main example of hur­dles (for Sindh) Assembly is the arrest of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani who still comes from jail to run the assembly,” he added. He said that several PPP members and bureau­crats were implicated in ‘false and fabricated’ cases just to destabilize Sindh province. “Federation and the other three provinces became un­stable, but the Sindh province remained stable,” the CM said.

The CM said that during the last five years they had to tackle three calamities includ­ing Covid-19, floods 2022 and ‘Imran Khan’. He said that then PTI-led federal government was not willing to go for shut­down in the wake of Covid-19 but it was the PPP that insisted for lockdown and eventually Pakistan was not affected as badly as other countries.

Murad said floods in 2022 wreaked havoc as around 13 million people had been af­fected while 2.1 million houses were partly or completely de­stroyed. He added that crops on more than three acres of land and around 20,000 schools were damaged. He said that the government was establishing around 2.1 mil­lion houses with the support of federal government, World Bank and Islamic Bank. Mu­rad added 110 small dams had been established in Sindh, while the record work in the transport sector was done.