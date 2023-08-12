Sindh Info Minister hands over Rs50m grant cheque to KPC President

KARACHI-Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon here on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs50 million to President Karachi Press Club (KPC) Saeed Sarbazi in the Sindh Assembly as an annual grant from the Sindh Government to KPC. The provincial Minister of Local Government Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Member of Sindh Assembly Owais Qadir Shah, Director Information Administration Muhammad Yusuf Kaburu, Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi and former president of KPC Fazil Jamili were also present. On this occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government had taken historic steps for the welfare of journalists.

From the provision of plots for the residence of journalists to financial assistance for their medical treatment, grants have been provided to journalists’ organizations and press clubs, he said.

The Sindh government has also excelled in legislation to protect journalists and Sindh Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Media Practitioners has also been established, he added.