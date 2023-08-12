Special squads to be formed to prevent one-wheeling firing and rowdyism on 14th

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed the officers concerned to ensure peaceful celebrations of Independence Day in the pro­vincial capital city and ordered for taking strict action against those causing disturbances and rowdyism at the public places. He was presiding over a meeting on law and order on the Independence Day. He said that on the night of August 13 and 14, the Lahore police of­ficers, personnel, female police personnel, and Anti-Riot Force personnel would be deployed on security duty at various locations. He emphasised that miscreants, who engage in inappropriate behaviour with citizens, espe­cially women, at recreational spots would be dealt with an iron hand. Kamyana said that stringent mea­sures would be taken against ele­ments involved in activities contrary to the law. He mentioned that only the display and waving of the na­tional flag would be allowed on the Independence Day. The CCPO Lahore emphasised that activities such as jubilant firing, one-wheeling, rowdy­ism, roadblocks, and racing would not be permitted on the day. Special squads would be formed to prevent fir­ing in jubilation, one-wheeling and rowdyism, and also checkpoints would be established at various locations. Legal action would be taken against those violating the rules. The CCPO Lahore also stated that adequate secu­rity would be provided to women and citizens visiting parks, recreational areas, and public places. Dolphin squads and PRU teams would patrol the vicinity of parks and recreational areas. Special directives were given to ensure smooth traffic flow. The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, for­mer CTO Lahore Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Security) Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem, SSP (Headquar­ters) Muhammad Abdullah Lak, SSP (ARF) Tariq Aziz Sindhu, and divisional SPs.

POLICE EMPLOYEES CHILDREN TO GET HIGHER EDUCATION:IGP

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that steps are being taken under a compre­hensive strategy to provide opportunities for the chil­dren of police employees to get education in the best educational institutions of the country so that they are equipped with the jewel of higher education. In a special message issued to the police force regarding children’s education, IG Punjab said that the bills of all the edu­cation expenses of the children of the police force for the last two years have been paid. Punjab has spent that five and a half times more money was spent this year compared to previous years and 300 times more educational scholarships were given this year. Advance payment of fees to students is also ongoing, this process will continue INSHAHALLAH. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that MoUs were signed with networks of renowned schools, colleges, higher educational institutions, in which children of martyrs are given free education while various facilities are provided to children of service employees. IG Punjab said that the department will bear the educational expenses of the children of police officers who are enrolled in reputed educational institutions abroad or within the country, the dream of police officers to send their children to study abroad will surely come true. IG Punjab further said that we are providing all possible support for the best education and training of the children of police martyrs and serving employees. For modern education and training of the children of police employees, mod­ern online sabaq.pk platform has been shared.