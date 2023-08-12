Saturday, August 12, 2023
US, Pakistan mark 75 years of friendship

SHAFQAT ALI
August 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The US Mission to Paki­stan culminated its year-long campaign marking 75 years of relations with Pakistan with a reception to honour Pakistan’s is­suance of a commemo­rative stamp. The event was held at the US Am­bassador’s residence and included Chief Guest For­eign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan as well as other prominent figures from Pakistan govern­ment, academia, and civil society. US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome highlighted the long friendship saying, “This stamp, which highlights both countries’ symbols of freedom, not only marks the first 75 years of friendship, but manifests a vision for our future partnership in many are­nas of shared purpose.

