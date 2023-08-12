Saturday, August 12, 2023
Various events planned to celebrate Independence Day

STAFF REPORT
August 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar, Akhtar Ali Sheikh, has said that various events will be organized in Lyari and Saddar Town to celebrate Independence Day in a dignified manner, for which all preparations have been completed at various key places in district South. Pakistani flag and Independence Day congratulatory banners will be displayed on the night of the 13th and 14th of August.  On the night of August 13 and 14, lighting arrangements are being made at the central offices and various roundabouts. 

