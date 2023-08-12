Waiting system in hospitals  

I write this letter to express my concern about the long waiting times in our government hospitals, which have been a longstanding issue that significantly affects patient care. Our health system is overwhelmed, and these delays add to the stress and trauma of patients who are already grappling with illness.

The root causes of this issue are multifaceted, including a lack of sufficient healthcare infrastructure, a shortage of medical personnel, and an imbalance in the patient-to-doctor ratio. Addressing these root causes should be a priority for healthcare policy, as should investing in the training and recruitment of additional staff.

Incorporating technological advancements such as digital appointment systems and telemedicine services could also significantly reduce waiting times. These tools have been successfully implemented in various healthcare systems worldwide and could be an effective strategy for managing patient flow and improving efficiency.

In light of the significant developments in the healthcare sector globally, it is essential that our country take the necessary measures to catch up. I urge our government to prioritise this issue and invest in improving the overall efficiency of our public healthcare system. Patients should not have to compromise their health due to bureaucratic inefficiencies or inadequate systems.

I am optimistic that, if addressed appropriately, these reforms can drastically improve the patient experience and the overall healthcare system in Pakistan. I hope that this issue will receive the attention it deserves and that prompt action will be taken.

SAMREEN RIAZ,

Karachi.