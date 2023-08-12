Saturday, August 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Woman arrested by FIA for blackmailing another lady

Woman arrested by FIA for blackmailing another lady
Agencies
August 12, 2023
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Hyder­abad has arrested a woman on the charges of ha­rassing and blackmailing another woman. 

According to the first information report lodged at the FIA police station on the complaint of vic­tim, accused Shumaila Solangi had allegedly shared her objectionable videos and photos with her (Solangi’s) fiance and also used to threaten of sharing the same over social media.

FIA’s Inspector Saeed Ahmed, who is investi­gating the case, stated in the FIR that they had recovered three mobile phones from Shumai­la and one from her fiance Shaharyar Iqbal, and found the complainant’s allegations correct after analyzing the phones.

According to the FIA official, accused Solangi, who arrested from her residence in Shah Faisal Colony, had confessed her crime during the ini­tial interrogation. She was booked under sec­tions 20, 21 and 24 of the Prevention of Electron­ic Crimes Act, 2016.

Pakistan, Afghanistan urged to break stalemate on issue of TTP

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1691733111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023