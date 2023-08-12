Young man killed over land dispute

Rawalpindi-A 21-year-old man was murdered while another injured apparently over a land dispute in Mohra Phal, a suburb of Jatli, here on Friday, informed sources. The body of the deceased was moved to hospital for autopsy where he was identified as Abdul Rafay, they said.

According to sources, Abdul Rafay along with his mother was living with his uncle after father divorced his mother. On the day of incident, they said, Navid (father of Rafay), Ameer Anwar and others fought with Rafay and his uncle over land dispute. All of sudden, Ameer Anwar whipped pistol and opened indiscriminate firing killing Abdul Rafay on the spot. Uncle of Rafay was also attacked by Ameer Anwar and got injured.

After committing crime, the accused managed to escape from the scene while a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene. The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) collected evidence from crime scene and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses as pert of their investigation. A case has been registered against the killers while further investigation was on.

On the other hand, armed dacoits had intercepted an employee of Excise and Taxation Islamabad near Railway Station on gunpoint and snatched his mobile phone. After committing the crime, the dacoits escaped from the scene.

In yet another incident of street crime, two dacoits pounced upon two women and attempted to snatch their purses and mobile phones. However, a the two robbers were injured after a car driver hit them with his vehicle as they were trying to flee after robbing the women.

The injured dacoits managed to enter in Sector I-8 while crossing the 9th Avenue in injured condition.

The police taken the motorcycle of the dacoits into custody and shifted it to Police Station I-9 (Industrial Area). Police also launched manhunt to trace out the fleeing robbers.